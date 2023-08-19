Hunters recall Komati

Despite showing glimpses of successes, the SP PNG Hunters Five-Eight, was dropped in favor of Junior Lau who traditionally plays at center and wing.

Komati has been biding his time with the Gas Resources Central Dabaris in the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup before being recalled for Hunters final regulation round match.

Komati may slot straight into starting role at his preferred number six position, the rest of the team remain unchanged.

The Hunters made the impressive start to the season only to lose their grind midway through the season. The team will once again miss out on September Football.