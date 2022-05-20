Hunters meet Dolphins

Coming off a big 42-20 win over the Townsville Blackhawks last Friday, the Hunters will take plenty of confidence into this weekend’s match up. Middle forwards Sylvester Namo and Emmanuel Waine were standouts in that win, combining for three tries, 264 running metres and 12 tackle busts through the middle of the field.

With combinations beginning to take shape and key players returning, the Hunters are showing real signs of improvement on both sides of the ball and will be looking to make it two in a row on Saturday.



Captain Keven Appo and halfback Jamie Mavoko are back this week after missing Round 8 due to suspension and concussion protocols respectively, while last week’s debutant Tyler Han is named to start at fullback. A skillful playmaker, Han is of Papua New Guinean heritage but has been playing his trade in the local A-grade competition for the Runaway Bay Seagulls.

After a tough opening start to the year, Head Coach Matt Church says he’s expecting nothing less from the Dolphins this week.

We’ll need to complete well and make sure we’re giving them the ball back deep in their own half.”

The Dolphins come into this game following a resounding 32-0 win over Souths-Logan Magpies in Round 8. Like the Hunters, the Dolphins will be chasing their third win of the season this weekend.