Hunters Hopeful For Third Win

For the Hunters, Sunday’s game is a chance to post their third win of the season and build towards the back half of the year.

While there have been signs of genuine improvement over the past month as the young Hunters side continue to adapt to speed and the quality of Hostplus Cup, they do not need to look far.

The Hunters will need to look back to their efforts against Norths and Townsville in Rounds 7 & 8 for a blueprint for success this season.

Powerful through the middle and damaging on both sides of the ball, the Hunters have a real opportunity to climb up the QRL ladder in the second half of the season starting this Sunday.

For the Seagulls, tomorrow’s game will be the first time in two weeks they have taken the field, with their Round 9 game against Souths-Logan was postponed due to wet weather.

The last time Tweed suited up was back in Round 8, where they made light work of the Northern Pride 28-0. Fullback Paul Turner was a standout performer in that game, having a hand in multiple tries and consistently starting Tweed’s sets well with his kick returns.

In what is expected to be wild, windy conditions on Sunday, Turner’s efforts from the back will be pivotal for the Seagulls again in Round 10.

Player to watch keeping with what has been a theme of the Hunters’ 2022 season, prop-forward Dilbert Issac produced a compelling 50-minute effort in a losing side against the Dolphins in Round 9 and shapes as a key player for PNG.

While the Hunters are still fine-tuning their attack, go-forward has not been an issue for the PNG-side in 2022 thanks to performances like Issac’s two weeks ago. Running 15 times for 151 metres (54 in post-contact) against the Dolphins, Issac busted seven tackles, made two linebreaks, assisted another and scored a try.

Coming up against a Tweed side that isn’t short of big bodies through the middle third, the Hunters will look to the likes of Issac, Sylvester Namo and Samuel Yegip to win the yardage battle around the ruck and create opportunities in attack.

Head Coach, Matt Church is looking forward to a response from his players after last weekend off. “It was a good chance for us to reset and refresh after a challenging start to the year,” said Church.

The Hunters line-up for tomorrow’s match:

1. Tyler Han 2. Terry Wapi 3. Brandon Nima 4. Rodrick Tai 5. Solo Wane 6. Mark Tony 7. Jamie Mavoko 8. Dilbert Issac 9. Wartovo Puara Jnr 10. Sylvester Namo 11. Sherwin Tanabi 12. Keven Appo 13. Junior Rop 14. Kingstimer Paraia 15. Emmanuel Waine 16. Samuel Yegip 17. Kitron Laka 18. Anthony Worot.