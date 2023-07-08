Hunters face tough contest

The Round 17 match kicks off at 3pm (PNG time) at the National Football Stadium.



After navigating a difficult start to the year, the Hunters have been at their best over the last month. Working through the 2023 regular season, building on their combinations and growing in confidence each week.



In recent weeks, Joshua Mire, Joshua Lau, Trevor Solu, Seal Kalo and Whallan Tau-Loi have all risen to the occasion and impressed with their ability to fill a void at this level. With such a long and gruelling season, the best clubs are those with good depth and this Hunters squad can consider itself among that group in 2023.



With five games left in the regular season and an uphill battle before them into the top eight.



If Hunters can hold their own around the ruck and work in unison on the edges again this weekend. The Hunters will give themselves every chance of claiming another big scalp in their 2023 campaign.



The Burleigh Bears won’t make it easy for them though, having played 15 rounds for the best defensive record in the competition. The Bears employ a patient and grinding game plan designed to wear their opponent down.



Led by QRL veteran halfback, Guy Hamilton and boasting a wealth of NRL-contracted talent, the Bears are currently equal first on the Hostplus Cup ladder, tied with the Souths Logan Magpies with 11 wins apiece.



The Bears will be desperate to return to their winning ways and enjoy a good historical record against the Hunters, having beaten them most recently in Round 6 this season.



To lead play for the Hunters is Sakias Komati, who returned to the side last week to stamp his claim once again on the No.6 jersey.



Capable of throwing long to his centre or playing short to Benji Kot – as he did for the match-sealing try last weekend – in the backrow, Komati can hurt the defence in a variety of ways which is what makes him so dangerous.



If the defence numbers up on Komati, his halves partner Jamie Mavoko and fullback Morea

Morea have shown they can take advantage of the spaces on the far side of the field. So too Judah Rimbu from behind the ruck, who is taking his chances to run on the back of quick play-the-balls.



The Hunters attack is still a work in progress but there have been signs of improvement this season.



Hunters Head Coach Stanley Tepend is eager to host the Burleigh Bears on Saturday.



“We’re all really looking forward to the challenge,” said Tepend.



“We’ve been good the last few weeks and it’s a great test for us to go up against one of the competition heavyweights. They got the best of us earlier in the season and we’re excited for the chance to get some payback on home soil this weekend.”



Tepend paid tribute to his team’s improvements over the last few weeks and is excited for what lies ahead.



“I think the boys have done well to embrace the grind over the last few weeks,” said Tepend.



“We’re playing with more resilience and are keeping calm and composed under pressure. It’s been good to see the players working together on and off the field, sticking to our systems and maintaining our discipline.”