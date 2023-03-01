Hunters to face Silktails in regional challenge

The match will be played to honour both cultures. It’s a second attempt by the Pacific nations to get the match off the ground.

The 2022 Melanesian Bowl was to be played on Queensland’s Gold Coast last February but was cancelled due to severe weather.

The accompanying social function bringing together staff, players, officials and supporters of both the Hunters and Silktails did go ahead, helping to cement the relationship between the two Melanesian-heritage clubs, who are both supported by the Federal Government’s PacificAus Sports program.

The match is now scheduled for Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka, with kick-off scheduled at 6.30pm (Fiji time), or 4.30pm (PNG and Qld time), and 5.30pm (NSW time) on Saturday 4 March.

“Last year we were so close to playing, but the match got washed out,” Silktails Executive Director Stephen Driscoll said.

“From a big-picture perspective it’s so good for both cultures, both countries to come together a second time and play. We would like this to be an annual event.”

The Kaiviti Silktails played their first match for 2023 against the Western Maroons, a Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) representative team on Saturday 25 February.

“But we’re also looking at the Hunters to give us a really good idea of where we are at before our season proper begins in the NSWRL,” Driscoll said.

Both the Silktails and Hunters are among teams in a variety of sports throughout the Pacific that have received PacificAus Sports support, through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).