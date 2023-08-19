Hunters end season on a high

Seated at the mercy of finals-bound clubs Tweed Seagulls, Central Queensland Capras and Redcliffe Dolphins, the PNG Hunters truly turned a corner throughout their 2023 campaign and should be proud.

They have one last chance to impress this Saturday against the Norths Devils who will be desperate to make atones for a disappointing 2023 campaign. The Devils haven’t tasted victory since a Round 19 win over the last placed Ipswich Jets, having fallen short to the Western Clydesdales and Sunshine Coast Falcons in the last fortnight. They will have plenty to play for on Saturday however, in what will be clubman Jack Ahearn’s last game for Norths in the Hostplus Cup.

Hunters’ right centre Rodrick Tai has arguably been the Hunters best this year on the back of a full preseason with The Dolphins NRL squad.

Under the watchful eye of Head Coach Stanley Tepend, the Hunters have learned to play to their strengths this season and find some consistency across and throughout their performances. Key to this has been the contributions of the Hunters senior players and spine members.

Hunters captain Ila Alu has enjoyed a career-season after overcoming an injury in Round 11. The workhorse lock-forward is averaging a team-high 128 running metres per game. Forwards Junior Rop, Epel Kapinias and Benji Kot have also capitalised on injury-free years. Hunters Halfback Jamie Mavoko has been a mainstay in the side after struggling for consistency in 2022.

Mavoko has been well supported by rookie sensation Morea Morea, who has given the Hunters a level of class in the backline that they haven’t enjoyed in previous years. And around the ruck, Judah Rimbu’s transition from utility to starting dummy-half has seen the young playmaker take his game to new heights in 2023.

The No.6 jumper this year has a wealth of depth in the position. Sakias Komati, Joshua Mire and Joshua Lau all impressed with their first taste of the Hostplus Cup and provide competition for spots in a fiercely contested squad.

While a finals berth is out of reach this season, the Hunters have shown enough to be considered genuine finalist contenders next year with another whole pre-season training together.

Hunters - Devils match kicks off 3pm this Saturday at Bishop Park, Brisbane. See it live on TVWan Sports 3.