Huge relief for NRL as promising QLD COVID numbers has Suncorp firming for GF

According to a Newscorp report, Sunday’s clash between the Panthers and the Rabbitohs is set to go ahead with a 7.30pm kick-off as planned.

It comes as Perth and Sydney made late bids to host the game a week later as fears of an uncontrolled outbreak of Covid-19 in the sunshine state grew.

The same report claims that despite the overtures from rival states, the NRL’s back-up plan was delaying the decider by a week and shifting it to Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

This is due to contractual agreements between the NRL and the Queensland government that the game would shift to Townsville as a back-up.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Thursday that there would be a 75 per cent cap on the crowd.

That could yet drop to 50 per cent with ARL commission chair Peter V’landys said the game would still go ahead if that were the case.

“All options are on the table, but at this stage our priority is to keep the grand final at Suncorp with a 75 per cent capacity,” he said.

“Even with a 50 per cent capacity, we would have a crowd of at least 25,000 at Suncorp.

“It all depends on the infection rates but the Queensland government have done a wonderful job throughout the season.”

Palaszczuk has said she will act in the best interests of Queensland, even if that means delaying the grand final.

“I will have no qualms (in entering a lockdown). People know me,” she told her press conference on Friday.

“They know Dr (Jeanette) Young. We will act swiftly and we will go hard and fast and no ifs and no buts.”

Queensland’s Covid-19 figures that were released on Saturday revealed just two locally-acquired cases with both linked to an existing cluster.

Health minister Yvette D’Ath said on Saturday that there would be a pop-up vaccination clinic at Suncorp stadium.

“The NRL grand final that is tomorrow - we will have vaccine pop-up clinics around the stadium,” she said.

We had such success last weekend, that there will be two locations, one at the north and one at the south entry.

“The northern side is open from 10.30 to 6:00pm. The Wally Lewis statue end - I’m sure everyone knows where that is, and the southern side is open from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, the Milton Road end.

“If you get a chance, pop along and get vaccinated before the game or you can come along and make a booking to come and get vaccinated.”

