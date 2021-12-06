Hohola Flies Tip Storms To Victory

With 6-all at full time the match was called into extra time and that’s when star of the day Eka booted a field goal from a 50-metre line to seal victory for Hohola Flies, to advance into the finals.

Eka, was later named man-of-the-match for his outstanding performance in registering his teams 7 points, with a try, a successful conversion and field goal.

In the first half Hohola Flies and Kone Storms put up an evenly contested match as they displayed good football. Hohola Flies looked more super in the first half with good ball runs and speed, but Storms stood tall to close up on defense.

It was a tough encounter in the first 40 minutes as both teams threaded carefully with passes and tackles not to allow for mistakes, as both teams went into half time scoreless.

In the second half both teams kept the momentum going but Hohola Flies found the opportunity to put the first 4 points on board through half back, Joe Eka who converted his own try for a 6-0 lead. After a few minutes, Storms capitalized and ran in for a try and a successful conversion to bring the scores to 6 all.

Both teams were locked at 6-all to the fulltime siren. In extra time, Hohola Flies with much speed and good ball control set up Eka, saving the day with a field goal to seal the match 7-6.

In Saturday’s results, U/20 elimination final, Hanuabada Hawks 8 beat Magani 6, in the women’s major semi-finals, Paga Panthers 16 beat Hanuabada Hawks 10 and A Grade elimination finals, Hohola Flies 18 dumped Kone Storms 12.

In yesterday’s matches, A Grade Women- Royals 20 beat Sisters 14 and in the Men’s A Grade- Souths 4 beat Dobo Warriors 2.