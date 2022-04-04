Harlie Girls Too Strong

The 69 to nil blowout scoreline over Hunters could be a new trademark for the Harlequins women's team after annihilating Wanderers 68 -12 in similar fashion last week.

On Saturday, against a hapless Valley Hunters outfit, Harlies did nothing fancy. It was their fitness, composure and experience through the middle that really set the platform to steamroll their opponents in all facets of the game.

A very happy Harlies coach Anthony Pangkatana commended the girls for sticking to their game plan and more so, their fitness level.

Pangkatana said the club is going through a rebuilding process this year and the plan now is to take one game at a time.

The blow out scoreline could have surprised the Harlie girls themselves who were primed for an even contest against their opponents. At the end of round 3, Harlequins have maintained their top spot on the competition table.