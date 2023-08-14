Harlequins secure grand final Spot

Harlies remained in the match both in attack and defense. They came well prepared with big game experience.

They took advantage of the opportunities and converted them into points. Harlies converted 3 of 5 conversions to go along with an unconverted try to finish on 14 points.

Defence lost its composure and were put under enormous scoreboard pressure. This forced them to cause uncharacteristic errors although there were some glimpses of succeeding.

Harlequins will now meet Karmer Ausenco Brothers on August 19th at the Santos National Football Stadium, in a grand final rematch, just like last year.