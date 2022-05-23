Hammerheads win 7s series

Hammerheads however failed to defend the cup for the 3rd time and had to settle for 3rd place (Bronze).

Meanwhile CRU Boromas of Port Moresby finished off their series campaign on a high after defeating 3rd time Cup Runners-Up the West New Britain Kimbe Rebels 17-12, to take out 3rd and last Cup Series Grand final yesterday.

In the preceding Cup Semi-Final playoff, Rebels knocked out favourites Hammerheads in extra time for the right to meet Boromas in the Cup grand final but again fell short.

In the overall series team points standings: Hammerheads (58), Rebels (57), AROB Orchids (45), NCD Dagwalas (38), NIP Drongos (36), C Wairemos (31), ENB Dawapia (30), CRU Boromas (28), Gulf Saukurus (28), EHP Kilituas (22), WP Stingrays (21), MP Madgauns (13), WHP Tribesmen (10), OP Fuzzy Wuzzy Angel's (6), SHP Mustangs (6), ESP Tenkiles (5), Manus Nalins (5), and MBP Kedewas (3).