 

Hammerheads first Cup winners

BY: Terry Longbut
16:11, May 10, 2022
49 reads

Morobe Hammerheads are the inaugural Cup Winners of week one of the newly introduced KPHL PNGRU Super 7s Series. The Morobe boys defeated Kimbe Rebels 21-15 in a thriller on Sunday at the Sir Hubert Murray stadium, in Port Moresby.

They walked away with K4,000 prize money and the trophy.

Before Sunday's Cup final, both Hammerheads and Rebels lost a game each during respective pool matches and had to overcome a stiff challenge from the other top 8 contenders East  New Britain (Dawapia), AROB (Black Orchids), CRU (Boromas), Central (Wairemos), Gulf (Saukuru) and NCD (Dagwalas), to get to the ultimate Cup final.

Hammerheads Coach Joe Toilip said though they lost one game during the round Robin pool matches, he commended his boys for their great attitude and discipline to make it to the finals.

Toilip said with 3 weeks left in the series he's told his boys to stay focused and not be distracted by the win.

At the post-match, PNGRU 7s Competition Manager Paul Joseph congratulated the teams for making the first round of the Super 7’s Series finals. He wished them the best for the remainder of the series.

Tags: 
KPHL Super 7s Series
PNG Rugby Union
Morobe Hammerheads
Author: 
Terry Longbut
  • 49 reads