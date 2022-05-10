Hammerheads first Cup winners

They walked away with K4,000 prize money and the trophy.

Before Sunday's Cup final, both Hammerheads and Rebels lost a game each during respective pool matches and had to overcome a stiff challenge from the other top 8 contenders East New Britain (Dawapia), AROB (Black Orchids), CRU (Boromas), Central (Wairemos), Gulf (Saukuru) and NCD (Dagwalas), to get to the ultimate Cup final.

Hammerheads Coach Joe Toilip said though they lost one game during the round Robin pool matches, he commended his boys for their great attitude and discipline to make it to the finals.

Toilip said with 3 weeks left in the series he's told his boys to stay focused and not be distracted by the win.

At the post-match, PNGRU 7s Competition Manager Paul Joseph congratulated the teams for making the first round of the Super 7’s Series finals. He wished them the best for the remainder of the series.