Hammerheads Dedicate Win

Athough it was a rematch of last Sunday's big showdown against the Kimbe Rebels it was quite special and an emotional victory for the Morobe boys dedicated to the memories of the late MP.

The Hammerheads beat Rebels 17-5 to claim the round-two trophy.

According to Hammerheads Assistant Coach Joseph Wamapiri, after the news broke out of the late MPs tragic passing, the team observed a moment silence to show their respects before they started their pool matches on Saturday. Their back-to-back wins were also dedicated to Late Basil.

Meanwhile, the Hammerheads have vowed to continue their current superb winning form as they aim to lay claim on taking out the rest of the series.

The KPHL PNGRU Super 7s Series continues in round 3 this weekend at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium, Port Moresby.