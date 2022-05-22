Hammerheads Aim for Clean Sweep

The Morobe men showed class and experience since week one of the tournament beating some of the more fancied teams from the Southern and NGI regions.

The Hammerheads is tipped to take out the KPH PNGRU Super 7s series as they head into the finals this weekend.

The team coached by former Pukpuk, Joe Toilip has been in great winning form since week-1, losing only one match in their pool before going on to beat Kimbe Rebels in back to back fashion in rounds one and two.

With the Series now amended to 3 weeks due to elections, the teams are playing out their last pool games today and will culminate in the grand final tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Toilip said his boys have maintained the underdog tag since game one and will not be putting their expectations high this final round. Commitment, attitude, good teamwork and consistency has been the cornerstone of their success so far.

Given their standing on the overall ladder for the top 8 teams after round two, Hammerheads lead on 44, Rebel 38, Boromas 28, Orchids 28, Dagwala 28, Dawapia 24, Drongos 24 and Saukuru 20.

The Hammerheads are quietly confident they will maintain their dominance for a grandstand series finish.