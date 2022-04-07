Haas tipped to play before suspension as Broncos receive triple boost: NRL Late Mail

Manly coach Des Hasler has reshuffled his backline with Reuben Garrick now the man to replace the injured Tom Trbojevic.

The race to the Broncos starting hooker spot is on after Cory Paix was named on the bench following Billy Walters’ promotion to five-eighth.

Meanwhile, the Eels’ decision to replace Bryce Cartwright who starred against the Dragons with Mitch Rein is under the microscope.

THURSDAY APRIL 7

Newcastle Knights vs Manly Sea Eagles at McDonald Jones Stadium, 7.50pm

Knights team: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Enari Tuala 6. Jake Clifford 7. Adam Clune 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Chris Randall 10. Daniel Saifiti 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Brodie Jones 13. Kurt Mann 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Sauaso Sue 16. Leo Thompson 17. Jirah Momoisea 18. Simi Sasagi 19. Pasami Saulo

Player cut: 20. Tex Hoy 21. Edrick Lee 22. Jaron Purcell 23. Dylan Lucas 24. Brayden Musgrove

Late Mail: Skipper Tyson Frizell has been named despite picking up a hamstring injury last week. If Frizell is a late scratching Sauaso Sue would likely move to the starting side with Pasami Saulo coming onto the bench.

Sea Eagles team: 5. Reuben Garrick 2. Jason Saab 20. Brad Parker 4. Morgan Harper 3. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Kieran Foran 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Martin Taupau 11. Haumole Olakau’atu 12. Andrew Davey 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Dylan Walker 15. Karl Lawton 16. Sean Keppie 17. Taniela Paseka 18. Ethan Bullemor 24. Ben Trbojevic

Player cut: 1. Tolutau Koula 19. Toafofoa Sipley 21. Jorge Taufua 22. Kurt De Luis 23. Kaeo Weekes

Late Mail: Des Hasler will opt to play Reuben Garrick at fullback, with Tolu Koula dropping out of the squad. Brad Parker moves into the 17 after missing last week due to Covid and Christian Tuipoluto moves to the wing. Dylan Walker has been named despite picking up a quad injury last week. He will need to pass a fitness test in order to play.

Warriors vs North Queensland Cowboys at Moreton Daily Stadium, 6.00pm

Warriors team: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Edward Kosi 3. Jesse Arthars 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Bunty Afoa 9. Wayde Egan 10. Matt Lodge 11. Euan Aitken 12. Bayley Sironen 13. Josh Curran 14. Kodi Nikorima 15. Eliesa Katoa 16. Aaron Pene 17. Jack Murchie 18. Taniela Otukolo 20. Addin Fonua-Blake 21. Rocco Berry 22. Pride Petterson-Robati 23. Junior Ratuva 24. Viliami Vailea 25. ‘Otukinekina-He-Tofonga Kepu

Player cut:

Late Mail: Star prop Addin Fonua-Blake is carrying an injury and has been named in the reserves with Bunty Afoa starting in the front row. Should Fonua-Blake recover in time he would start with Afoa likely shifting to the bench and Aaron Pene potentially dropping out.

Cowboys team: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 11. Tom Gilbert 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Jason Taumalolo 14. Jake Granville 15. Heilum Luki 16. Reuben Cotter 17. Griffin Neame 18. Coen Hess 19. Brendan Elliot 20. Connelly Lemuelu 21. Emry Pere 22. Ben Condon 23. Ben Hampton 24. Daejarn Asi

Player cut:

Late Mail: Scott Drinkwater gets his chance at fullback after Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow’s injury with coach Todd Payten resisting the option of moving Valentine Holmes to the No.1 jersey. Coen Hess has been named in the reserves while he recovers from a shoulder injury, but he could be a late inclusion.

Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium, 7.55pm

Broncos team: 1. Tesi Niu 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Billy Walters 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Keenan Palasia 9. Jake Turpin 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Kobe Hetherington 14. Ryan James 15. Corey Jensen 16. TC Robati 17. Cory Paix 18. Tyson Gamble 19. Rhys Kennedy 20. Brenko Lee 21. Delouise Hoeter 22. Jordan Pereira 23. Ezra Mam 24. Logan Bayliss-Brow

Player cut:

Late Mail: The Broncos have recieved a boost with Kurt Capewell (calf) and Jordan Riki (ribs) cleared to play after they missed last week’s loss to the Warriors. According to The Daily Telegraph, star prop Payne Haas is set for a two-game suspension when the NRL Integrity Unit conclude their investigation into an altercation he had with injured teammate Albert Kelly after a match against the Bulldogs. Kelly, who is out injured also faces a suspension. However, the suspension is not set to be handed down until after the clash with the Roosters. If the Integrity Unit’s decision comes before Friday night, haas will be out of the clash with the Roosters with Ryan James expected to start in his place and Rhys Kennedy likely to join the bench. Cory Paix is reportedly putting pressure on off-contract hooker Jake Turpin for the Broncos No.9 jersey after being named on the bench against the Roosters, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Roosters team: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Paul Momirovski 4. Joseph Manu 5. Kevin Naiqama 6. Sam Walker 7. Luke Keary 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Connor Watson 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Nat Butcher 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Victor Radley 14. Drew Hutchison 15. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 16. Angus Crichton 17. Lindsay Collins 18. Naufahu Whyte 19. Renouf Atoni 20. Lachlan Lam 21. Sam Verrills 22. Adam Keighran 23. Joseph Suaalii 24. Fletcher Baker

Player cut:

Late Mail: Hooker Sam Verrills and outside back Joseph Suaalii have been named in the reserves and could be late inclusions, but Trent Robinson is unlikely to change a winning side unless they are 100 per cent ready to go. Connor Watson has again been listed to start, but expect him to shift to the bench with either Drew Hutchison or Verrills starting if he is fit.

