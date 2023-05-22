Gutsy Dogs overcome Titans, Origin concern for Tino

After heading to the break down 14-0 at Accor Stadium, the Bulldogs flew out of the sheds in the second half to score two tries in the space of five minutes and get back into the game.

A subsequent try to Jacob Kiraz set up a thrilling finish, before Okunbor burst through the heart of the Gold Coast defence to score three minutes from time, with Matt Burton's ensuing conversion from in front confirming the comeback win.

It was a lost opportunity for the Titans, who alongside Maroons coach Billy Slater will now wait nervously to see what comes of captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui being placed on report for a lifting tackle late in the second half.

Earlier they had scored after just three minutes through David Fifita, with a Tanah Boyd penalty and Joe Stimson try giving them comfort at the break.

But their lone try to Phillip Sami in the second half wasn't enough to avoid the raging comeback from the Bulldogs, who in winning ensured they avoided finishing Round 12 at the bottom of the Telstra Premiership ladder.

