Gurias maintain lead

From the outset, Dabaris showed a lot of resilience in the first half to hold out the Gurias 14-6 lead, until half until halftime.

Dabaris were first to score from a classic backline move that saw halfback Lote Kuman scooting over for the touchdown and converted to take an early lead 6-0.

The star-studded Agmark Rabaul Gurias side after soaking up some pressure, quickly got into their rhythm to weave a bit of their own magic on the left edge with gun centre Joe Frank "the tank" setting up Gurias scoring machine Dominic Anis jnr for their first try to trail 4-6. Then Frank scooped up a loose ball close to Dabaris line to see Gurias go back to back. The kick was unsuccessful, but Gurias they were now in the lead at 8-6.

From another attacking raid into Dabaris half, Gurias struck again, this time bench player Daniel Pai latched on to a beautiful pass from Ase Boas 30 meters out to score with Boas adding the extras.

At halftime Gurias 14-Dabaris 6.

Dabaris again started the 2nd half the way they started the first, with a converted try to centre Mega Pali for a two points ball game 14-12 Gurias.

As the game went into the final quarter, Gurias started to unleash their attacking prowess, turning the contest into a scoring spree with tries to Ismael Waiya, Joe Frank, Mark Alunga, and Junias Guan, notching up 28 unanswered points.

All fulltime Gurias 42, Dabaris 12.

Man of the match went to Gurias fullback Junias Guan.

In the other Round 7 results, WNBPG Kimbe Cutters beat JPG Waghi Tumbe 28-0 to register their first win of the season.

Lae Snax Tigers and PRK Gulf Isou ended in a 10-all draw at fulltime. PRK Mendi Muruks 24 beat Bintangor Goroka Lahanis 16. Moniplus NCDC POM Vipers came from behind to beat EPG Enga Mioks 16-12. And Kroton Hela Wigmen 22, defeated Wamp Nga Mt Hagen Eagles 14.

Points Ladder after Round 7

1. Gurias-12

2. Muruks-10

3. Wigmen-10

4. Tigers-9

5. Isou-9

6. Vipers-9

7. Mioks-8

8. Tumbe-5

9. Lahanis-4

10. Dabaris-4

11. Cutters-2

12. Eagles-2