Gurias lose key players

Gun centre Joe Frank “the tank” 2022 five-eighth of the Year Saki Peter and rising prop forward Koso Badi have made the final 30-man squad after impressing Hunters Head Coach, Stanley Tepend at preseason training since camp started in November.

The Hunters team will be further trimmed down to 25 before the season kicks off in March.

From the Gurias trio, Frank in particular who had a solid season with Gurias in 2022 has worked really hard to earn his spot.

The Gurias in the meantime would start assembling their train-on squad for 2023 after the Annual Clash of Towns series between Kokopo Marlins and Rabaul Ashes which kicks off next Saturday January 21, at the Kalabond Oval in Kokopo.

The event initiated by East New Britain Governor, Michael Marum in 2021when he was Kumul coach and has been used as platform to trial out local young talents for possible inclusion to the Gurias training squad.