Gurias to host Pride

With a good number of former Guria players moving camp to join up with the new Sepik franchise this could be seen as the battle of big brother and small brother.

A bumper crowd is expected tomorrow as the much anticipated clash of mates vs mates take centre stage.

With the strong bond that exists between the two clubs, it is only fair to say that there will be no love lost when they take center stage which should give the fans plenty to cheer about.

In anticipation of the bid announcement, Sepik Pride franchise went on a shopping spree securing the services of Gurias head trainer, Joe Bruno as Head Coach, and team doctor Danny Patrick as Assistant along with former and current Guria players, Francis Takai, Joe Frank, Wartovo Puara Jnr, Roy Elision, Michael Ragi, Buddy Jack and Watson Boas.

While Boas, Takai, Jack won’t be making the trip to Kokopo for various reasons, Pride have also added former Gurias in Emmanuel John and Sailas Gahuna to their line up for this weekend’s clash in Kokopo.

Gurias have also beefed up their playing stock with the aim of having another crack at this year’s silverware. They have the services of Wesley Batari, Levai Andrew, Cassey Dickson, Dickson Pipi (Muruks), William Tirang (Vipers)Nickson Waki and Alex Max (Tumbe).

A number of Guria youngsters will be making their debut tomorrow, Myles Banam replacing Chris Benjamin on the wing while Jacob Lot starts from the bench in 17. Elias Selu is the 18th man.

Gurias Coach Francis Ray has indicated he will stick to the same line up that beat Isou last week in Port Moresby.

The game kicks at 2pm. After the Pride is game Gurias will travel back to Port Moresby for their return match against the Port Moresby Vipers next Sunday.