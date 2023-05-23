Gurias home in late surge

Isou kept Gurias in check for the entire contest only to let go in the last 10 minutes.

From the get go Gurias had all guns blazing launching numerous raids into Isou’s attacking zone only to be denied by Isou’s unwavering defense.

Gulf’s defensive resolve appeared to have frustrated the Gurias set plays forcing a number of scoring opportunities into errors.

Midway through the first half Gurias were able to calm the storm, this time using their skill and speed out wide rather than grinding through the middle.

From a left edge-attacking raid, Gurias posted their first try through fullback Junias Guan for the 4-0 scoreline. At the back of good attacking momentum into Isou’s half, Gurias would go back to back but poor execution let them down.

Isou not to be outdone were able to rally their way back into the contest with some slick ball movement on the left flank to put a dent on Gurias defense when fullback Junior Hoki latched on to a well-timed pass for the converted try to shoot in front 6-4.

Gurias were next to score, this time left wing Chris Benjamin showing his speed and foot work to get across Isou’s line untouched for a 10-6 scoreline at half time.

The 2nd half unfolded as it did in the first half with Gurias robust and stocky no.1 Junias Guan powering his way over the left corner inches from the touchline to put Gurias ahead 14-6.

Isou kept themselves in the fight with a freakish acrobatic put down by lanky winger Kenny Laho but later denied by the bunker for having a foot on the touchline.

From a 40/20 kick by Junior Belo, Isou took full advantage of the opportunity with a gutsy play from dummy by Belo to fool the Gurias goal line defense to make it a 10-14 score line Gurias favor.

For the remainder of the second half, Isou kept Gurias in check with good defensive sets but Ill-discipline in the ruck let them down big time.

This allowed the Gurias to kick a goal followed with back to back tries to their number 6 and man of the match Wesley Batari, and former PNG Hunter Cassey Dickson, to seal the win 28-10 at full time.