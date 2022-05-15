Gurias Hand Tigers First Loss

The halftime the score was 10-8 in favour of Gurias. There was a big turnout at the graveyard, the Kalabond field today was just the motivation the Gurias needed and eventually paid off, handing Lae Snax Tigers their first loss of the season.



With only 8 minutes into the game and former Guria, Emil Benjamin scored the opening try unconverted to give Tigers an early lead 4-0. Gurias replied with an unconverted try of their own through a Saki Peter to level the score at 4 all.

In the insuring play Emil’s younger sibling, Chris Benjamin got one back for the Gurias down the left flank to break the deadlock and take the lead 10-4 over Tigers. Tigers scored again out wide to trail at 8-10 at halftime in Gurias favor.

The Gurias were resolute in second half turning the contest into a one-way traffic with tries to John Ragi Jr, Dominic Anis and Mark Alunga, while Saki Peter was onsong with the boot kicking 3 from 3 and a penalty for the blow out score line of score at 30-14 at fulltime.

Tigers scored a consolation late in the match but to no avail.

The match up was brutal at times with four players from both teams were sent to the bin for altercation.