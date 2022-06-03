Gurias Face Dabaris

On Sunday they face a youthful fast flamboyant CPG Dabaris outfit who can potentially cause upsets to visiting teams, especially with speed with ball in hand.

Despite registering only two wins so far this season, Dabaris appear to be the entertainers of the competition playing with a lot more confidence as the season moves on.

Players to look out for, Morea Morea Jnr at five-eight, who can pop up from anywhere, skipper Wallen Tau Loi, veteran Makara Hura, Mega Pali and speed demon Douglas Pirika who single-handedly blew the Eagles out of the park two weeks ago with speed to burn.

Dabaris have a fast and lighter forward pack to be led Sydney Koi, Benard Goma, Presley Soto, and Peter Kalu at lock.

On current form the Gurias look ominous across the park with the experience and leadership of Ase Boas and Saki Peter at the spine supported by young Nathan Tente at dummy half.

Upfront Gurias have emerging young prop Koso Badi, Buddy Jack, Isaac Patrick, Francis Takai and Captain Edward Goma to set the platform for their pacey backline.

Gun centre Joe Frank "the tank" is the reason for flying winger and three-try hero from the weekend’s game, Dominic Anis Jnr who’s been in good try scoring form of late. Both men have formed a formidable combination, not only in attack but defensively as well.

In the earlier game, Moni Plus NCDC Vipers look to bounce back against EPG Mioks. Lae Snax Tigers host PRK Gulf Isou and PRK Mendi Muruks meet Bintangor Goroka Lahanis at the Lae Rugby League Oval.

In Minj, Eagles take on neighbours Kroton Hela Wigmen, while in tomorrow's match, the WNBP Kimbe Cutters hosts JPG Waghi Tumbe at the Humprey’s Oval.