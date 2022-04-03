Gurias Embrace Pride

At halftime, Gurias were leading 24-4. The East Sepik franchise in waiting have embraced and accepted the reality of what semi-professional rugby league is all about.

Interestingly and to the surprise of local rugby league fans, one quarter of the Sepik Pride side was made up of former Gurias in the likes of Wartovo Puara Jnr, Peter Jimmy Jnr, Lepan Tuvi, Samual Hamari, Muka Kalu Peter and Elipas Pidik, to provide some leadership and add confidence and experience to the young outfit.

After a tight opening minutes of the first half, Gurias new recruit Saki Peter broke lose to open the scoring with an unconverted try to lead 4-0. This was immediately followed by a typical Stanley Olo dart from dummy to score with Nicky Hasu adding the extras to extend their lead 10-0.

The Gurias kept the scoreboard ticking over with back to back tries to Garry Lo and Dominic Anis before Pride broke the dark egg with an unconverted try to trail 4-24 until halftime.

Gurias new kid on the block Chris Benjamin opened the scoring in the second half followed by tries to Wesley Batari and Junias Guan before Pride finally hit back with their 2nd try for a 38-8 score line.

Joe Frank ‘the tank’ added the final nail to the coffin with an individual trademark try to close the game in Gurias favor at 42 -8 at fulltime.