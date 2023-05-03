Gurias coach laud Muruks performance

Gurias coach, Francis Ray said his boys were doing well in attack and defense until Gurias prop, Daniel Pai, was sinbinned for a high shot in the second half of the round three Digicel ExxonMobil Cup match.

The Gurias’ lack of composure cost them numerous try-scoring opportunities.

On the other hand, Mendi Muruks head coach, Roderick Puname, admitted that their first half did not go as planned but he was happy that the team managed to work together, which saw them score a converted try in the second half.

“The first half guys were individually trying to win the game for us and then playing that whole 80 minutes,” said Puname.

“Basically, going back now, we just got to try working as a team and just build that pressure – winning the game in the last 20 minutes.

“And the important part is being patient. That’s all.

“We lost 13 of our regulars last year but that’s not an excuse. We have a good squad.

“We had six weeks to prepare before coming into the competition so we are a work in progress. We’ll get better as we go on.”

Gurias coach, Ray said lack of communication in the team was also a letdown.

“We were not communicating enough, meaning we were all over the place, especially in our attacks when it comes to 15 metres,” he stated.

“But hopefully, we’ll get that sorted out.”