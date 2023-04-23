Gurias beat Vipers in Gutsy Win

The new look Vipers outfit were trailing 6-0 at halftime.

Despite flight delays and the long hours of waiting while on transit from Mt Hagen to Port Moresby after the Wabag game, the Gurias showed a lot resolve and resilience to hold out the Vipers early opening surge defensively.

Gurias spine was led by general Ase Boas, Karis Peter and Man of the Match, Nathan Tente who controlled the play well from the outset to get their attack going.

Nine minutes into the game, former Vipers centre Willie Tirang was able to weave past the defense to draw first blood against his old team. A successful conversion from Boas put the Gurias in front 6-0.

Vipers on the counter had their share of opportunities but unable to crack the Gurias line until halftime.

The Kalabond crowd rallying behind the home side never disappoints as the 2nd half unfolded with Gurias extending their lead to 8 with a penalty goal.

A beautiful dart from dummy half by Tente and then placing a well weighted kick for former Snax Tiger Joe Honk to score in the corner, extended Gurias lead 12-0.

Vipers never stopped trying and were finally rewarded with their first try of the match for a 12-6 scoreline in Gurias favor.

Minutes later Honk again powered his way over in the corner for his second try, taking Gurias to 16.

Two minutes to fulltime Vipers scored again setting up a grandstand finish.

However, Gurias were good enough to hold on 16-12 until fulltime to pick up their first win.

Meanwhile in Kimbe, Snax Tigers beat Kimbe Cutters 20-14 on Saturday. Gurias meet PRK Mendi Muruks in Lae next Sunday, while Vipers play Hela Wigmen in Port Moresby in Round 3.