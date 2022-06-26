Gurias Beat Isou On Home Soil

The first 17 minutes of football saw Isou hold the Gurias scoreless, but this was not long before Gurias broke the hoodoo courtesy of a penalty kick followed by a try through co-captain, Edward Goma to lead 6-0.

Isou were able to hit back with a converted try through Michael Timothy to draw level again 6-all before Gurias fullback, Ilias Stanley celebrated his first game back with a try just before halftime to extend the lead at 12-6.

From the next set, Gurias enforcer, Joe Frank “the tank” crashed over again for an unconverted try for Gurias to take a comfortable lead to 16-6 until halftime.

Stanley opened the scoring again in the second half with a double to extend Gurias lead to 28-6.

With six minutes before fulltime, former Guria and Isou’s No.3, Eliakim Lukara cross wide out for a consolation to trail 28-10.

At fulltime, Gurias came home victors with a 28-10 score over Isou.