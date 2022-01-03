Gulf Isou Name Team

Isou Board have also appointed former PNG Hunters playmaker and Enga Mioks livewire, Roger Laka will lead the team as head coach.

The squad has retained most of the players from last season with the inclusion of a number of new off-season recruits to beef up their playing roster this year.

Among the notable ones are former PNG Hunters enforcer, Radley Brawa, Hoods Kawage, David Joseph, Jerry Teme, Eliakim Lukara and Addickson Yamason from Gurias and Junior Belo from Dabaris.

About 10 players are from the Gulf Isou Development side currently playing in the Southern Super League competition.

Laka captained Isou last year before being elevated to his new role as head coach for the 2022 season.

The squad will assemble this Monday for medical checkup before pre-season training starts on Wednesday at the Bava Park.

A trial match has been planned for next month to trim the squad to 35 before they confirm the final 30- man for the season.