Griffin reveals plan for star recruits after Dragons change 14 roster spots in squad overhaul

The Dragons have overhauled their pack adding Jaydn Su’A, Aaron Woods, George Burgess and Francis Molo, while Moses Mbye and Moses Suli have boosted their backline.

The club made massive strides in 2021, but Griffin clearly felt they needed some fresh blood and experience to help them return to the finals this season.

“I thought for long periods last year we competed really well with the squad that we had,” Griffin told foxsports.com.au.

“But we have changed 14 roster spots since then so it is a fairly different squad.”

The Dragons have an exciting backline with young guns Tyrell Sloan, Talatau Amone and Jayden Sullivan pushing for spots in the 17.

However Griffin felt he needed to support the youngsters with some experienced old heads, particularly in the forward pack.

“A lot of it will come down to trial form,” Griffin said of his plethora of forward options.

“We always wanted to build a really strong pack. When you have got young backs like Sullivan, Amone and Sloan they need to play in a team that is going forward to protect them a little bit.

“George Burgess hasn’t played any serious footy for 18 months because he has had a lot of surgery.

“But he is just feeling great about himself and his body at the moment. He will play in the trials.

“Su’A has been great since he got here. Woodsy is going fantastic. He is in really good shape.

“Then we have guys like Francis Molo and Blake Lawrie in the front row and Jack De Belin in the back row.

“The biggest thing is we just need to stay healthy and get our best 17 on the park for Round 1.”

Suli’s arrival has seen Jack Bird make the permanent switch to the forwards after he impressed in the back row throughout the second half of the Dragons’ 2021 campaign.

Griffin revealed Bird has been trialling at both lock and edge back row in the pre-season and will spend time at both positions in the trials.

“Suli has the potential to be that strike centre for us,” Griffin said.

“We will give Bird that first crack at either lock or edge back row. He moved around a lot last year.

“It was his first season in three years so initially we wanted to play him in the centres to just take a bit of pressure off him and not give him as much involvement in the collision stuff in the middle.

“But now he has done his first full pre-season for a while so he will play in the trials in the back row.

“Moses Suli is an out and out centre so he will get a chance there as well.”

The addition of utility Mbye will be vital for the Dragons given the disruption Covid is likely to cause throughout the year.

Griffin revealed that Mbye is competing hard for a starting spot, but will start the season in the No.14 role.

“We know Moses can play a few different positions,” Griffin said.

“I think the main thing with Moses is that he is at a point of his career where he is 27 and he has already achieved a lot, but he is probably still looking to play his best football.

“I had a couple of chats with him before he signed here and there is a real focus on getting him to another level of football.

“Probably the best opportunity for him to do that is in that utility position. He is very selfless on his outlook on where he does fit in the team and that is something that he wants to do.

“He wants to be that utility and be able to help in a number of ways.

“But we will just see how that goes. He has played fullback. He has played centre at Origin level. He’s played halves and hooker so there is a lot of spots he can fill in.”

Griffin also will have no hesitation in picking young guns Sloan, Amone and Sullivan and revealed all three will get opportunities to start in the pre-season ahead of Round 1.

“If they are good enough we are going to play them,” Griffin said.

“We think they are good enough so Amone will trial at No.6. Sullivan is a little bit behind because he has a slight hamstring strain so he won’t play until The Charity Shield in Mudgee, but he is a chance in the halves there.

“Sloan and Ramsey have been training exclusively at fullback. Those two guys are great young players but different types of players.

“But they will fight out that fullback spot along with Moses Mbye, who we have brought in and he has a lot of experience.

“He can play fullback or in the halves as well.”

The exciting thing for the Dragons is they have their spine in tact heading into the season with Griffin revealing they have done a lot more work on their attacking formations this off-season after last year was dominated by getting their defence back in order.

“The main thing this year is about getting cohesion.” Griffin said.

“We have got a better idea of our halves and our on ball players.

“Hunt and McCullough will start the season and we have Sullivan, Amone and Ramsey and Sloan, so we have been able to do a lot more work on our attack this year right from the start.

“We have had a real focus on everybody being able to compete hard for their spot.”

Another area where Griffin has noticed improvement is the discipline of the team after last year’s infamous BBQ scandal cost the club a chance to play finals due to mass suspensions.

“We did it to ourselves last year,” Griffin said.

“But in saying that we dealt with that last year. From the Board down we dealt with it swiftly and I thought in the right way.

“On reflection we have done a fair bit of work in that area last year and going into this off-season.

“We have dealt with it and now it is a matter of learning from that and that being a catalyst for the future of our club as a lesson and using it the right way.

“This year with Covid it doesn’t look like it is going to go away. There is still going to be a lot of restrictions.

“So we have to look after ourselves and not put ourselves in those positions.”

Griffin was rewarded with a clause in his contract being activated this week to ensure he coaches the Dragons until the end of 2023 at least.

However the 55-year-old is trying to build something at the Dragons and wants to remain with the club much longer than that.

“That comes down to performance,” Griffin said.

“The situation we are in at the moment we are all desperate to win and we have had a really good preparation for this season.

“I’m just looking forward to getting into the season and doing my job and if you are doing it well that’s good for the future.

“I like it here. It is a great club with great people. I think we are going to have a long association.

“Last year we took a real step forward and I just want to do that again and keep building and the other stuff takes care of itself.

