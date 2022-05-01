 

Governor praises Cutters

16:33, May 1, 2022
2021 Digicel Cup defending champions, Lae Snax Tigers defeated the Kimbe Cutters 20 -10 in the first game of Round 2 at the Kimbe rugby league field yesterday afternoon.

At halftime both teams were locked up at 6 all.

West New Britain Governor and Patron Sasindran Muthuvel said it was a great afternoon back at home watching the boys against the Lae Snax Tigers.

He said the Cutters played really well but lost the lead in the dying minutes.

Governor Muthuvel said, “Regardless, it’s always a pleasure watching our home grown talent showcase in front of our people.” 
The Governor was also happy to present the 2022 PSIP funding of K200, 000 on behalf of the provincial government to the Kimbe Cutters team.

In conclusion he said, “It remains our dream to see our Cutters win the premiership and until then we will continue to support them!”

“Go Kimbe Cutters!”

