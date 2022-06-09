Goal Kicking Let Mioks Down

At fulltime, Vipers 16-12 ran home over Mioks who scored more tries then the Vipers, but fell short on the scoreboard due to poor goal kicking and ill-discipline.

Mioks turned up on Sunday with a plan to spoil the party for the Vipers. This was evident in the opening exchanges when former Lae Snax Tigers veteran and playmaker, Noel Joel busted the Vipers defense through the middle to set up Limbi Henry in (16) to draw first blood on the right hand corner to put them in front by 4-0.

Vipers capitalizing on a Mioks error inside their half were able to hit back with a unconverted try to young winger Vick Kevau to level the scores again at 4 all until halftime.

Vipers started off the 2nd half with a spring in their step that saw former rugby 7s international William Tirang maneuvered his way through some flimsy Mioks defense to give Vipers the lead 10-4.

From a Vipers drop ball, Mioks were able to capitalize when Sani Lipu set up inside centre Abraham Walis to score out-wide.

Mioks scored again but Vipers had the last laugh when Manu Soli weaved whis way through to score and save the Vipers from what could have been an embarrassing loss after fielding a star-studded side.

At fulltime Viper 16-Mioks 12.

After the match, Vipers coach, Joe Sipa appeared relieved but was not quite impressed with the win.

Mioks Coach, Billy Gau admitted his boys were their own worst enemy in attack and defense through ill-discipline.