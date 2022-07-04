Gilbert to debut as Maroons name team for Origin decider

Kaufusi, who scored the first try of Game Two and has made 14 appearances for the Maroons since his Origin debut in 2018, is unavailable due to family reasons.

Instead, Slater will turn to Cowboys young gun Jeremiah Nanai in the back row, with Gilbert set to join Harry Grant, Jai Arrow and Patrick Carrigan on the bench.

Gilbert will become the eighth North Queensland player to be involved in Origin this year with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Valentine Holmes, Tom Dearden, Reuben Cotter and Nanai all featuring in the Maroons squad for Game One while Murray Taulagi joined the group in making his debut for Game Two.

Jordan McLean also joined the New South Wales squad for Game Two and is expected to be named in the Blues' squad later today for Game Three.

Broncos prop Thomas Flegler remains part of the wider squad as 18th Man, as does Titans forward Beau Fermor, while Roosters half Sam Walker will join the squad in jersey 22 as the Maroons look to clinch Game Three of the series at home in front of a sold-out Suncorp Stadium.

Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster has been named in the squad and is expected to play despite missing his side's loss to the Sea Eagles with a shoulder injury.

Maroons squad for Game Three

Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights) Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos) Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys) Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights) Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys) Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm) Daly Cherry-Evans, capt. (Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles) Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters) Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons) Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders) Kurt Capewell (Brisbane Broncos) Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys) Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans) Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm) Jai Arrow (South Sydney Rabbitohs) Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos) Tom Gilbert (North Queensland Cowboys) Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos) Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys) Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans) Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (North Queensland Cowboys) Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

