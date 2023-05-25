Genia appointed CRU patron and ambassador

The announcement was made yesterday evening following a successful clinic program held at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.

Genia’s appointment is a step towards building the code of rugby union in the country. Capital Rugby Union will benefit greatly from this but even more so, it is a welcome contribution for Will who made the name for himself in the code.

The CRU President Kori Chan is happy that Capital Rugby Union can have someone like William Genia as Patron and Ambassador of the competition. Adding William will have a huge impact on the competition because some players idolize him growing up.

Kori Chan says, “We are blessed to have Will being so eager and enthusiastic about connecting with his homeland after being a loyal servant and ambassador of our global game. Equally, we are proud of his achievements on the international scene and we are honoured to have him join CRU as our patron and ambassador.”

Former Australia Wallabies Captain acknowledges the Capital Rugby Union for the wonderful opportunity to be the Parton and Ambassador for CRU. He respects the position and is ready to give his best in contributing to build the sport of Rugby Union in the country.

Genia says, “I will do whatever I can to give you my full support in raising CRU and Rugby Union in PNG to higher levels and I particularly would like to give back to the game which have provided so much opportunity for me over the years and to be able to pass this knowledge to my beloved country of Papua New Guinea.”

Genia is one of the big names in Papua New Guinea in the Rugby Union community. He hails from Lalaura village in Rigo District, Central Province.

Will has played 110 matches in the Wallabies representing Australia, and was the captain from 2011- 2013 before retiring.

The proud Papua New Guinean Man currently in Port Moresby along with fellow former Wallabies player Matt Gitteau.