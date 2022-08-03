Gebbie Stars In Grand Final Win

In the grand final last Saturday, 30th July, Eddene Gebbie’s second-half tries helped Townsville, co-coached by Maroons legend Matt Bowen, become the first north team to win the championship, after Brisbane claimed the inaugural title last year for the south-east.

Growing up in Sogeri, Gebbie loved to watch former North Queensland Cowboys and Maroons flyer Bowen in action.

For a young speedster, there was no better idol to have in rugby league.

Fast forward to today and Gebbie is living out a childhood dream, as he learns from the man himself in Townsville’s representative team.

Gebbie was selected for the side in April, when they overcame Mackay and Cairns to take out this year’s XXXX Foley Shield.

The opportunity to learn from one of the game’s greatest fullbacks has been invaluable for Gebbie. He said meeting Bowen in person for the first was a dream come true.

“He’s been really good. He is such a nice guy. He comes down to our level, especially for the younger guys. He is a role model to us,” Gebbie said of Bowen.

Since arriving in Townsville late last year, the Koiari native has been privileged working under former Cowboys and Queensland flyer and has picked up a lot of new skills and technics to enhance game especially catching the ball, speed and running technique.

“That’s what he always tells me. Back yourself and just run. It’s been good for me the way he coaches, the way he talks.”

Gebbie starred at fullback for Townsville in the XXXX Foley Shield and in the side’s XXXX League Championship semifinal victory against Rockhampton last month.

The 27-year-old former SP Hunter and Wynnum Manly Seagull had a taste of National Rugby League systems with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers.

However, he also experienced some disruption due to the Coronavirus.

Since arriving in Townsville, however, Gebbie has been slowly re-gaining his best football, playing with Centrals ASA Tigers in the local A-grade competition, earning selection with the representative team, and making a return to the Hostplus Cup with the Townsville Blackhawks earlier this month.

As well as getting more time in the Hostplus Cup before the season is over, Gebbie also has his sights set on a World Cup call-up for the PNG Kumuls.