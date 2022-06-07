Gabutu Dragons Lead MSRL

Dragons touched down 6 times with all tries converted for their 36-0 score line. Dragons’ back-to-back wins see them head the 17 team competition after two rounds.

Koki Eels picked up their first win of the season after causing the biggest upset of the round defeating Vadavada United 10-4.

On Sunday, 2 Mile Pearl's, Subcity Raiders, Kone Eagles, Mipo Eastern Pride, Six Mile Crows, Vabukori Mosquitos and Kaugere Bulldogs won on forfeit after Koro Souths failed to turn up for the 2nd consecutive weekend.

New comers Vabukori Mosquitos stretched 2021 grand finalists 6 Mile Crows to the limits before going down 6-4 at fulltime. The Mossies were leading for the best part of the game 4-0 leading to halftime.

In the second half Crows patience and experience paid off with a converted try to seal the match 6-4 at fulltime.

Points table after Round 2