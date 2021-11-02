Future Broncos Captain Pat Carrigan Eyes Off Early Season Return

The 23-year-old touted as the club’s future captain said to Broncos.com his rehab is on track, allowing him to look towards a playing date.

“The knee is good and the aim is to be back after Christmas and right to go for Round 1,” Carrigan said.

“It’s been a bit of a journey and a learning curve with it being my first major injury but I’ve been taking it as it comes and enjoying the process, and I cant wait to get back on the field.

“Being able to see guys like young Selwyn (Cobbo) and TC (Robati) and the other young guys get their shot and take it with too hands was really good, and that has put the club in a really good position moving into this pre-season and we are all excited about what lies ahead.”

Carrigan also looked forward to new signings Adam Reynolds, Kurt Capewell and Ryan James joining the Brisbane side for the 2022 season.

“It’s been great for the club that we have been able to pull a few big-name players here and that they are excited about where we are going,” Carrigan said.

“I’m super excited to get to know those boys – Reyno, Capes, Ryan James and the others are all good quality people and it shows where the club is going. I can’t wait to play some footy with them.”

Carrigan has made 46 appearances for the Brisbane Broncos after making his debut in the 2019 season.

Source: foxsports.com.au