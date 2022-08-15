Further Delays To Hunters Homecoming

The QRL has sought ongoing independent advice in relation to the proposed Hunters’ home match on Saturday, August 20.

Based on this advice and the need to ensure the health and safety of all teams and club personnel remains a priority, the Board has not approved travel to PNG this weekend.

As a result, the Round 19 game between the Hunters and Bears will now be played at Bycroft Oval on the Gold Coast.

The QRL remains in open dialogue with the Hunters and will review the latest advice before a decision is made about their request to play the Mackay Cutters in Port Moresby on August 27.

“We will meet again this week to discuss the proposed scheduling and we will continue to explore opportunities to provide additional support for the PNG Hunters,” QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher said today.