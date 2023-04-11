Funding boost for Ipatas Cup

The signing of the agreement stiffens NGCB’s commitment to uphold the pledge of K500, 000 per annum for four years, made by the Minister responsible for NGCB Manassh Makiba MP.

Minister Makiba made the pledge on 5th of March 2023, at the Lae Rugby League Oval in Morobe Province during the 2022/2023 grand final between the Homeland Saints of Western Highlands and Morobe Prides.

During the Agreement signing, Minister Makiba stressed on the importance of sports and the positive social impact it brings to the livelihood of people.

“On behalf of the government and the Prime Minister, James Marape, and the NGCB, I am pleased to sign this Sponsorship Agreement that will pave the way forward for our youths to expose their raw talents in the off-season rugby league tournament.

“The NGCB is proud to support Ipatas Cup and we will be the naming rights sponsor to the competition – NGCB Ipatas Cup starting this year.

“Thus, the NGCB is proud to announce a sponsorship of K2 million, which will be paid in installments of K500, 000 per year for a sponsorship period of four years.

“We are excited to support the Ipatas Cup because we have seen and witnessed the impact rugby league brings to the lives of people, especially our youths and athletes,” Minister Makiba said.

The Ipatas Cup competition mainly targets the youths and the unemployed men in rural and suburban areas to get them into training and play rugby league so that their talents can be identified and the players can be selected by the Digicel Cup Franchises.