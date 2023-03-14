Franchise trainers upskill for new season

The workshop concluded with the presentation of certificates to the participants at the Santos National Football stadium lounge on Sunday.

Upskilling trainers with the right knowledge and the latest technics on how to conduct training sessions with their respective teams has been a far cry for years for most Digicel Cup teams.

The PNG National Rugby League Competition (PNGNRLC) facilitated the training for the 12 participants.

Former PNG Hunters Head Trainer Solomon Kuluniasi led the training. He took the boys through their First Aid and PRC session on day-one and followed through with other modules covering conditioning, periodization, recovery modules, and speed and strength which is hope will advance the teams to the next level. The workshop is a Level Two Certificate.

Kuluniasi said he was happy to see diversity and inclusiveness in the group majority of whom have played at the PNG elite levels, Digicel Cup, Queensland Cup and the Kumuls and Orchids.

He also emphasized the importance of attending such a workshop which is compulsory as it allows them to run on to the field at Digicel Cup games as well as enhancing their work to advance to the next level which, is Australian standards.

Former EPG Enga Mioks enforcer Nathan Anjo also rekindled his passion for rugby league, this time as head trainer for his beloved local franchise, Enga Mioks.

Anjo was part of the trainers’ workshop.

He said this is a big step forward and a boost for all of the participants in learning new technics and pick up new skills that they can use to improve and raise the standard of the game at the Digicel Cup level.

He, like 11 fellow Digicel Cup Team trainers, thanked PNGNRLC for the opportunity.