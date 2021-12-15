Former NRL star Brett Finch charged over child abuse material as bail conditions emerge

According to the Daily Telegraph, Finch was arrested on Tuesday morning and taken to Kogarah Police Station where he was charged with five counts of using a carriage service to transmit, publish or promote child abuse material.

The 40-year-old was one of eight men arrested as part of the Strike Force Hank investigation.

He was granted conditional bail to appear on Tuesday, January 11 at Sutherland Local Court.

The strike force also seized mobile phones, electronic items and illicit drugs during the raids.

“We will allege that each of the men arrested by detectives over the past month expressed desires to engage in sexual activity with children, and in some cases, attempted to access child abuse material from other users of the service,” Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty told the The Daily Telegraph.

“Producing, disseminating or possessing child abuse material are serious offences, and detectives will continue to dismantle these types of operations, so children are free from harmful situations, exploitation and abuse.”

According to the Telegraph, Finch is believed to have accessed an online chat room where the offences are alleged to have taken place.

Police are understood to have traced the electronic devices behind those accessing the chat rooms to Finch and seven other men.

Finch’s solicitor Paul McGirr told the Telegraph it is not alleged Finch had shared any child abuse material.

“And there’s no evidence from the police to suggest otherwise,” McGirr said.

“We don’t know who’s making those alleged comments. At this stage, it is a defended matter – there is nothing more I can add. All we have at this stage are scant details.

“It would be foolish for anyone to comment or pass judgment on Brett or the matter.”

Finch’s bail conditions ban him from being around young children and from accessing social media or the internet, according to the Daily Mail.

Additionally, Finch cannot ‘communicate or attempt to communicate’ with any person under the age of 16 years, other than immediate family members.

The court order reportedly restricts him from going anywhere near places frequented by children, including video arcades, playgrounds, schools, child care facilities, concerts or sporting venues.

Finch retired from the NRL at the end of the 2013 season after 330 games for the Raiders, Roosters, Storm and Wigan Warriors after debuting in 1999.

Finch last weekend opened up over his personal battles since retiring from the NRL.

