Former NRL champion James Maloney tests positive for banned substance

Former NRL premiership winner James Maloney has reportedly tested positive for a banned substance while playing in France.

The 35-year-old reportedly failed a routine drugs test following a game for FC Lezignan XIII in the Elite One Championship, according to French publication L’Independant.

The case is reportedly yet to be processed by France’s anti-doping agency and his B sample is yet to be tested.

Maloney has been suspended from competing according to the report, having not played since March 19.

The former Origin winner left Australia to play for the Catalans Dragons in the 2020 season, before retiring from professional rugby league and joining semi-professional team Lezignan late last year.

Maloney played 247 games in the NRL, winning premierships with the Sharks and the Roosters before playing an instrumental role in the Panthers resurgence.

Source: foxsports.com.au