Former Kumul Joins Hunters

Butterfield last year called time on a highly decorated playing career that included four Cup grand final appearances and a Test debut for the Papua New Guinea Kumuls in 2017.

He is a highly respected member of the PNG rugby league community and is looking forward to taking on a new challenge this season.

“I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to join the Hunters in 2022," Butterfield said.

"The players and coaching staff have all made huge sacrifices to relocate to Runaway Bay for the season and I am looking forward to contributing where I can and supporting the team throughout the year."

Butterfield is familiar with the Hunters organisation having played two games for the club in 2021 and will provide the club with a wealth of experience as both a player and a mentor to those transitioning into life

Hunters CEO Scott Barker said he was pleased with the appointment.

“Along with his success as a player, Tommy brings with him more than 10 years of experience working in a managerial capacity in residential care,” Barker said.

“He has a unique skillset and will be an asset to the club given the many challenges associated with relocating to Runaway Bay again this season.

“I am looking forward to working alongside him in 2022.”

The PNG Hunters will be in action this weekend in their PacificAus Sports Melanesian Bowl pre-season match against the Fiji Silktails.

Round 1 of the Hostplus Cup on Saturday 19th March, the Hunters will face Mackay Cutters.