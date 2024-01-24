Former Hunters boost camp

2017 QRL Intrust Super Cup grand final team winning trio, dummy half Wartovo Puara Jnr, Winger Butler Morris and Prop Enoch Maki are back at training but in different capacities.

They are part of the new-look PNG Hunters Coaching team under Paul Aiton and are getting on well with the players.

After breaking preseason camp last year to team up with new franchise Sepik Pride for the 2023 Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup season, the Hunters prodigal son Puara, is happy to be back in the fold.

Being one of the survivors of the foundation Hunters team, Puara’s wealth of knowledge and experience playing at the QRL level is valuable to the team, especially with a lot of new talent.

Aiton said this is a big boost having Puara, Morris and Maki. The trio were part of the 2017 squad that won the Queensland Cup Premiership. The three men played for the Kumuls with Aiton and fellow Kumul Tommy Butterfield then.

Aiton said they will use the photo of the team holding the trophy in the club lounge to challenge and motivate the team.

In other related news, Puara’s possible move back to the Gurias this season has been put on hold while he explores the opportunity of being part of the Hunters coaching team for the 2024 Hostplus season.