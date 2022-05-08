Foran signs two-year deal with Titans

Foran will join the Titans for seasons 2023 and 2024 and add experience and depth to the youthful Titans spine.

Foran has played 246 NRL games, primarily for the Manly Sea Eagles, and won two Premierships across two stints with the club.

Known for his strong running game and slick ballplaying, Foran has been among the top echelon of five-eighths since his debut in 2009.

Titans Head Coach Justin Holbrook said Foran will add another element to his young side.

“Kieran brings a wealth of experience to our squad and this will be invaluable for not just the halves, but the whole team,” Holbrook said.

“He is a world class player who has played in big matches and he will help bring along the young halves in our squad, as well as provide immediate impact on the field from next year.

“We know we have some great Gold Coast juniors coming through and Kieran will support that transition over the coming seasons.”

Foran has played nine games in season 2022, averaging 89 run metres, creating five try assists and seven line break assists, while scoring two tries himself.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story