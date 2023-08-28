Fiji stuns England in historic 30-22 win to put Wallabies on notice ahead of Rugby World Cup

Key points:

Fiji had never previously beaten England at the Test level

England captain Courtney Lawes says Fiji made his side "look silly"

Fiji will play the Wallabies in the Rugby World Cup pool stage

The result would have been noticed by Eddie Jones and his Wallabies squad, who face Fiji in the men's Rugby World Cup beginning in France next month.

Fiji had lost all seven of its previous matches against England since 1988 but showed great discipline to achieve its first win over the world rugby heavyweight.

Jonny May raced over to give England an early lead but what followed will have shaken head coach Steve Borthwick.

Waisea Nayacalevu and Vinaya Habosi touched down to put Fiji in front, and although tries by Marcus Smith and Joe Marchant closed the gap, Simione Kuruvoli delivered the decisive blow to wrap up the victory.

"The result was really good," Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui said.

"We have pushed the boys very hard [in training], taking them to the limit and they've never complained."

England captain Courtney Lawes said Fiji deserved its win.

"They're a really good team now, got some phenomenal athletes," he said.

"One-on-one, they made us look silly."

Fiji's win came a day after New Zealand recorded its heaviest Test loss in a 35-7 defeat to South Africa at Twickenham.

At the Rugby World Cup, Fiji will play Australia, Wales, Georgia and Portugal in Pool C.

Wales is Fiji's first opponent in Bordeaux on September 11, before it faces the Wallabies in Saint-Étienne a week later.

England is pooled with Argentina, Chile, Japan and Samoa.

The top two teams from the four pools will advance to the quarterfinals.

