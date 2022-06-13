Fiji Bati Name Squad

The Bati squad features 15 NRL players, with Sydney Roosters winger, Kevin Naiqama, named captain and Panthers player, Viliame Kikau, named vice captain.

Other NRL players include, Issac Lumelume, Braydon Wakeham and Penioni Tagituimua (Caterbury Bulldogs), Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers), Semi Valemei (Canberra Raiders), Mikaele Ravalawa (St George Illawarra Dragons), Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels), Vuate Karawalevu and Tui Kamikamica (Melbourne Storm), Taane Milne (South Sydney Rabbitohs) and Iosefo Masi, Taniela Sadrugu, and Laitia Moceidreke (Queensland Cowboys).

Other players included in the squad are Joseph Ratu, Pio Seci, Netane Masima, Lamar Liolevave, Nasoki Ralulu, Waqasaqa Qiolevu, Marika Turagaiviu, Mesake Kurikitoga, Maika Tudravu, Kaylen Miller, Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga, Tikiko Noke, Joseva Rasiga, Ethan Robinson and Pio Sokobalavu.

The squad will be reduced in the lead up to the Test.

Meanwhile, the PNG Kumuls squad will soon name its team.

PNG Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) chairman, Sandis Tsaka said Michael Marum’s successor would name the final 17-man for the Campbelltown Stadium clash in Sydney.

“The selection of the Kumuls is the responsibility of the coach and national selectors. The PNGRFL board is delivering it (squad list) and we hope to announce that by tomorrow 1pm.

“We will announce the new coach and selectors. It’s also the same for the Orchids.”

The Batis and Kumuls last met in the 2019 Oceania Cup in Christchurch, New Zealand, where PNG went down 20-22 in a thriller.

The representative weekend will also see Samoa face the Cook Islands at Campbelltown. New Zealand will host Tonga in Auckland on the same day, 24 hours before Game 2 of the State of Origin Series.