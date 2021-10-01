Everything fell apart for Ivan’s perfect Panthers. The ‘scars’ created an NRL beast

That after 17 weeks of perfection, everything they worked so hard for could be taken away in an instant.

“It hurts everytime I watch it,” centre Stephen Crichton admitted earlier this week.

For others, there is no interest in watching replays of the 2020 decider.

“A few of the boys watched it again when they first got back in pre-season, but I have never watched it back again,” Kurt Capewell told NCA Newswire.

“There was not too much point dwelling on it. Once it was gone, it was gone.”

For a moment though after full-time against Melbourne on Saturday night, the Panthers did take a minute to dwell.

Not necessarily on the hurt of last year but on the chance they had to make amends.

“They froze on the big stage and that is still sitting with them, that scar tissue is still there,” Fox League’s Yvonne Sampson told ‘The Big Sports Breakfast’ on Thursday morning.

“I know mentally they are trying to purge that but I still think you use that disappointment as a driving factor. At the stroke of full-time on Saturday night, Nathan Cleary had the Panthers in a huddle.

“He told us: ‘I just wanted to take stock of that moment, to remind ourselves we’re in another grand final and how difficult that is [to achieve]’.

“This young playing group probably just think these things roll around whenever they want but Nathan really wanted to make sure they honoured that moment, respect everything they’ve achieved and seize that opportunity.

“Everything has been about opportunity with the language used by the Panthers this year. There is definitely a switch in mindset.”

That memory has taken Penrith to new levels in 2021 and it needed to, given the unfamiliar situation Ivan Cleary’s men found themselves in.

Far from surprise packets, this time it was the weight of expectations that threatened to drag the Panthers down.

12-straight wins to open the season quashed those fears but the following week a new threat emerged.

On the one hand, having a record seven players selected for State of Origin honours would only make an inexperienced Panthers side stronger.

Two-straight losses to the Tigers and Sharks though threatened to see Penrith’s season unravel before they would reap those rewards.

Instead, the Panthers insist they are now in an even better position to contend for the title.

That is despite a daunting reality standing in their way.

If they line up as named on Tuesday, Penrith will combine for 1389 games of NRL experience - 764 fewer than South Sydney and the least in a grand final since the Storm of 2006.

Numbers don’t tell the full story though.

Last year’s grand final experience will obviously be telling but there are also a few other big differences.

Source: foxsports.com.au