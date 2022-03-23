Epel Kapinias joins Gulls for 2022

The middle forward from Rabaul in Papua New Guinea has played the past three seasons for the PNG Hunters in the Hostplus Cup.

The 24-year old has also represented Papua New Guinea at the Commonwealth Championships Under 23s Nines competition in 2018.

Seagulls Coach Adam Brideson says he is excited about what Kapinias can offer the club this season.

“Epel is an experienced middle forward at Hostplus Cup level,” Brideson said.

“He is a strong athlete with good skills and will add a lot to our forward pack.

“He has been really positive around the group since arriving last week and we are looking forward to seeing what Epel can do on the field this season.”

Kapinias feels right at home since arriving at BMD Kougari Oval.

“The boys have welcomed me and chatted with me. The coaching staff as well have been welcoming and checking in to see if I need anything,” Kapinias said.

“The club has helped me find a place to live so I feel at home. I am really enjoying myself.”

Story first published on wynnumseagulls.com.au

Link to original story