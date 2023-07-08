Eels v Warriors: Match Preview

Looking more like the 2022 version of themselves every week, the Eels have climbed from 14th to sixth on the ladder on the back of wins over the Rabbitohs, Cowboys, Bulldogs, Sea Eagles and Dolphins.

Brad Arthur's men have found their attacking mojo, averaging 35 points per game across those five matches on the back of some brilliant performances by Clint Gutherson and Mitch Moses, both of whom will be absent this week on NSW Origin duty.

The Warriors' 28-6 loss to the Rabbitohs saw them slip from fifth to eighth and they face a tough month with clashes against the Sharks and Raiders following this weekend's trip to Parramatta.

Having turned a corner under new coach Andrew Webster in 2023 the Warriors will be determined to go on with the job and ensure they are part of the finals action for the first time since 2018.

Team News

Eels: With skipper Clint Gutherson on Origin duty, Sean Russell slides to fullback and Isaac Lumelume comes in on the wing. Daejarn Asi moves to halfback to cover for Mitch Moses while Ryan Matterson will play five-eighth. Edge forward Shaun Lane (hamstring) returns for his first game since Round 11. Junior Paulo and Ofahiki Ogden are the starting props in the absence of Reagan Campbell-Gillard on Blues duty. Luca Moretti has been added to the bench. Dylan Brown faces another four games on the sideline after he was issued with a breach notice by the NRL on Monday. No changes in Friday's 24-hour update.

Warriors: After being in doubt this week as he awaits the birth of his second child in Auckland, Shaun Johnson looks set to take on the Eels this Saturday night after his wife Kayla confirmed on social media on Thursday that he will be away from home this weekend. Johnson will play his 200th game for the club at CommBank Stadium, with coach Andrew Webster naming the same 17 who took the field in Round 18. Josh Curran has been issued with a breach notice the NRL and will miss the game through suspension. No changes in Friday's 24-hour update.

Original article by: NRL.com