Eels v Warriors: Arthur gets a recall; COVID, sickness hits Warriors

The Eels got back on track with a sound 28-20 victory over the Wests Tigers last week but their final 15 minutes of the match proved they're still not quite at the ruthless premiership-winning level they were when they started the season.

Parramatta have gone W-L-W-L-W in their past five matches with their clash against the Warriors a chance to break the unwanted trend.

The Warriors broke a seven-game losing streak with victory over the Wests Tigers in round 16 before enjoying a bye round.

Despite their finals chances looking slim, after the appointment of Andrew Webster for 2023, many players will be looking to finish the season strong and impress the new coach.

The Rundown

Team news

Eels: There were no changes in the 24-hour squad update for Brad Arthur's men with skipper Junior Paulo set to back up just 48 hours after his Origin III performance. Marata Niukore shifts back to lock, Makahesi Makatao to the bench and Nathan Brown to the reserves. Ryan Matterson (ribs) remains sidelined after missing the win over the Tigers. Jake Arthur has been added to the bench for his first game since Round 8 and Tom Opacic goes to 18th Man.

Warriors: Interim head coach Stacey Jones is yet to test negative after contracting COVID-19 and looks unlikely to join the squad, with winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak already ruled out after testing positive. The non-COVID virus which led to Ronald Volkman being left out of the squad has hit Jazz Tevaga too, but the forward remains likely to play. While he continues to feel the lingering impacts of COVID, departing fullback Reece Walsh will play after missing Round 16.

Edward Kosi, who has scored seven tries in his past five games for Redcliffe in the Hostplus Cup, gets a shot on the wing in place of Watene-Zelezniak, while Chanel Harris-Tavita replaces Volkman at five-eighth. Jack Murchie joins the bench with Bayley Sironen suffering a fractured eye socket.

Key match-up

Reagan Campbell-Gillard v Jazz Tevaga: A mismatch with size on paper but both fiery customers on the footy field who can give as much as they can take. RCG was a target of the Tigers last start but came out on top in the end with a crucial try and 100 metres. Tevaga, who is playing up front to fill the void left by Matt Lodge, ran for 143 metres in 44 minutes in round 17 and won't back down from a challenge.

Stat Attack

Both sides come into the match as the kings of the charge down with 12 between the clubs to start the year, so expect to see at least one on Friday night. Warriors forward Josh Curran and Eels hooker Reed Mahoney are equal in the competition with three each.

