Eels v Dragons: Matterson, Cartwright return; Su'A, Ramsey to miss

Parramatta were far from perfect but a third straight win over the always-tough Storm will have them buoyed ahead of their return to CommBank Stadium this Sunday night.

While the Dragons opened their season with a win before going close to upsetting the premiers in round two, their last-start collapse will require a re-set.

The Rundown

Team news

Eels: Ryan Matterson and Bryce Cartwright replace Wiremu Greig and the injured Ray Stone (ACL) on the interchange.

No changes in the 24-hour update on Saturday.

Dragons: Mat Feagai replaced the injured Cody Ramsey on the wing and Jack Gosiewski starts in the back row for the suspended Jaydn Su'A with Aaron Woods returning from a hamstring strain on the bench.

No changes in the 24-hour update on Saturday.

Key match-up

Dylan Brown v Talatau Amone: Brown turned in one of the performances of his young career against the Storm last week, after being arguably his team's best in a narrow loss to the Sharks a week earlier. Amone is very much in the infancy of his NRL career but has boundless talent and was close to his team's best in a trial win over the Eels little more than a month ago. If his forwards can give him an improved platform to play off he will be a real danger man for the Eels.

Stat attack

The Eels' two wins have masked their early-season defensive frailties, with their 70 points conceded the third-most of any side. Most is the Titans (74) but the Dragons are the other side to have leaked more, with 72 points against in three games so far.

